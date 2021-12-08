Onli Travel Announces Revolutionary New Modular Luggage System - World’s First Modular Spinner
Onli Travel - the leading inventor and designer of modular luggage - is introducing a revolutionary new modular 4 wheel spinner with two attached backpacks.
Modular luggage solves many travel problems”BROOKLINE, MA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onli Travel, the leading inventor and designer of modular and reconfigurable luggage systems, announced its newest product, the Revolution Rolling Pack, today.
The Revolution Rolling Pack combines three bags into one. Together, the three bags can be zipped together to be rolled or carried as a backpack, and enable “one bag travel”, with the ability to split and reconfigure the bags as needed. Using Onli Travel’s patented design, it includes a four wheel Expandable Spinner that glides easily through airports with two backpacks that can be zipped together, used separately, or attached to the expandable spinner. The Messenger Tote Pack attaches to the front of the spinner, or can be worn as a cross-body messenger bag, a shoulder bag, or as a backpack. The Expandable Daypack attaches to the rear of the spinner, opens like a suitcase, and can expand into a weekender bag.
“Modular luggage solves many travel problems”, said Dave Logan, Onli Travel’s Founder and CEO, “For example, if an airplane is crowded, the bag can be zipped apart into three separate units to fit in tight compartments, so you don’t have to gate check your bag. Studies have shown that being forced to gate check a bag is a major source of traveler dissatisfaction.”
The infographic included with this press release explains the major features of the new Revolution Rolling Pack system.
Onli Travel pioneered modular, reconfigurable luggage when it launched the Venture Rolling Pack in 2019. The company received a patent for it’s unique modular design, which enables each of the three units to be recombined with others for different configurations and uses.
The new Revolution Rolling Pack will ship in early 2022, and will initially be launched on Kickstarter. Following the Kickstarter launch, the product will be available on Onli Travel’s website (https://onlitravel.com/), as well as through other distribution channels.
“Never check a bag again!”, said Logan, “Luggage should anticipate and solve the problems travel confronts you with, and make your journey easier, more flexible, and less stressful.”
More information is available on the company’s website, at https://onlitravel.com/.
Contact: Onli Travel has a press kit available at https://onlitravel.com/pages/press-kit, and can also be contacted for more information at info@onlitravel.com.
