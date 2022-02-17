COMMISSION APPROVES ONE-TIME BILL CREDIT FOR 90,000 LOW-INCOME ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS

February 17, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) approved a one-time bill credit today for approximately 90,000 low-income customers of Central Maine Power Company (CMP) and Versant Power to help offset increased electric supply rates. The one-time credit is expected to be applied this March.

The Office of the Public Advocate and the Governor's Energy Office filed a joint petition requesting approval of a program that will provide approximately $8 million of rate relief to CMP and Versant residential customers who have household incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

"We recognize the importance of this assistance during a time when energy costs are increasing globally," said Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II. We also have an open proceeding looking at revising our Low-income Assistance Program to provide longer term relief for utility customers most in need. For those still in need of assistance, we urge you to speak with your utility or visit the Commission website at www.Maine.gov/MPUC for a full list of assistance programs.

The cost of the program will be paid by the Maine State Housing Authority, using the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Qualified recipients can expect a one-time credit automatically applied to their electric bill by about March 30, 2022.

