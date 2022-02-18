New LED Troffers and Flat Panels With Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

GAYA Selectable Kelvin Flat Panel 2' x 4' BASC Selectable Kelvin Troffer 2' x 4' GAYA Selectable Kelvin Flat Panel 2' x 2'

Access Fixtures has released a new line of selectable Kelvin and wattage flat LED panels and troffers.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new line of LED selectable kelvin and wattage flat panel lights and troffers. GAYA is a glare-free flat LED panel light. BASC is a basket-style LED troffer. Both are available in 2’ x 2’ or 2’ x 4’ to fit all suspended ceiling systems. These fixtures feature a white polycarbonate diffuser lens for glare-free interior spaces. Selectable wattage allows for customers to manage energy consumption and meet employees’ individual lighting needs. The feature of selectable Kelvin allows for easy replacement of old fluorescent lighting as well as the ability to customize the Kelvin of any commercial space with a flick of a toggle.

“What do you do when you or an employee says the panel lights are too bright or you don’t like the Kelvin of the fixtures you ordered?” says Access fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “With selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin the choice is yours. Make it brighter or not. Change the Kelvin with the flick of a toggle.”

These selectable kelvin and wattage fixtures GAYA and BASC are UL, CUL and DLC listed and emit 140 lumens per watt. GAYA is a backlit LED panel and BASC is a curved center-basket troffer design. These fixtures have a CRI of 80+ for excellent color rendering. The wattage on these fixtures ranges from 15w to 50w. GAYA and BASC are L70 rated at over 50,000 hours for years of maintenance free life. Both of these fixtures are easily mounted in a grid ceiling or surface mount. These fixtures are compatible with 0-10v dimming and run on 120-277v. All GAYA and BASC fixtures come with a five year Access Fixtures warranty. Questions about which flat panel or troffer will work for your lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.