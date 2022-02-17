Nirjary Desai Provides Wedding Trends for 2022
Industry expert believes a no-limits approach will be prevalent this year
I hope to help those looking for a beautiful celebration and provide insight through the lens of meaningful occasions.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIS (cubed) Events Founder Nirjary Desai, whose international influences play a significant role in her multiple entrepreneurial ventures around events and design, is proud to offer her 2022 wedding trends during National Weddings Month. Based on simplicity, sophistication and style, KIS (cubed) Events has become a leader in the interior design and luxury events industry.
“As a result of all the challenges the past two years have posed, many people have moved towards making a big statement for their weddings,” said Desai. “Because of the industry slowly opening up, there are countless couples looking to have a grand wedding with their loved ones after having to wait. Through my 16 years of experience within the industry, I hope to help those looking for a beautiful celebration and provide insight through the lens of meaningful occasions.”
As an expert of translating style to environment, Desai is a creative visionary who sees this year being full of changes throughout the wedding industry.
Desai’s wedding trends for 2022 include:
A no-limits approach to their wedding design and experiences due to the inability to have a large, up-scale wedding during the height of the pandemic. People want to have fun and splurge.
There is an accepted cost of labor and supply chain built into the budget with many couples.
People are focusing on more experience driven weddings where food, entertainment, and visuals are at the forefront.
There are staff and supply chain issues due to the instability of the industry and the heightened amount of weddings in 2022 because many delayed their original wedding dates.
Founded in 2006 by Desai, KIS (cubed) Events is a luxury company that focuses on interior design, event planning, clothing design, culinary arts and more. Desai’s event planning and eye for fashion has grown her business to become globally-recognized for planning and hosting VIP and celebrity events. The company has worked for clients such as Audible, Ritz-Carlton, Delta Airlines, the Hillary Clinton campaign and more.
About KIS (cubed) Events
KIS (cubed) Events creates chic celebrations which are customized for clients that are looking for something truly unique and exciting. Founded in 2006, KIS (cubed) Events has produced award-winning events across the globe. Her one-of-a-kind events have earned founder Nirjary Desai profiles on Bravo TV, the Wedding Channel, Huffington Post and Harper's Bazaar. For more information, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com and follow @kiscubedevents on social media.
