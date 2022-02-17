Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Encourages Online Pesticide Certifications

Applicator Certification Not Required for General Use Pesticides

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 17, 2022) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is strongly encouraging pesticide applicators to apply for or renew certifications online using the self-service portal to avoid delays this spring.

Once applicators complete training or pass the online or in-person exam, they should use their certification number to log-in to the Department’s pesticide self-service portal to submit their application, test results and payment. Once the application, payment, training or testing information are received and processed by the Pesticide Bureau, the licenses and certifications will be sent directly to the applicants.

Certification Requirements for Restricted and General Use Pesticides

Restricted Use Pesticides are not available for purchase or use without a current applicator certification. The “Restricted Use” classification restricts a product, or its use, to that of a certified applicator or someone under the certified applicator’s direct supervision. General Use Pesticides (GUPs) are available for purchase by the general public and do not require certification if applied on the property owned or rented by the individual/applicator. For example, there are a number of glyphosate products labeled for homeowner and agricultural use that are GUPs and can be purchased and applied by individuals without an applicator certification.

Retail dealers and applicators can verify up-to-date certification status using the Iowa Department of Agriculture’s search page – https://iowapestapplicators.secure.force.com/lookup.

For more information, contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Pesticide Bureau at 515-281-8591 or pesticides@iowaagriculture.gov.