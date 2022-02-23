Plnar Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Rigorous audit validates Plnar as a trusted service provider, reinforcing commitment to security and regulatory compliance.
SOC 2 Type II certification further demonstrates our promise of customer data protection over an extended period of time with robust capabilities to identify, track, and resolve vulnerabilities”AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, an AI software provider for the property insurance and home improvement verticals, today announced it has successfully completed compliance for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination and Type II Compliance. This analysis validates Plnar as a trusted and secure technology for its users and their data assets.
— Andy Greff, CEO, Plnar
SOC2 is an independent audit conducted to review the company’s effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection. SOC2 Type II Certification consists of a thorough examination by a third party firm of an organization’s internal control policies and practices over a specified period of time. The period of time is typically six months to one year. This independent review ensures that Plnar meets the stringent requirements set forth by the AICPA and CICA.
“Achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification further demonstrates our promise of customer data protection over an extended period of time with robust capabilities to identify, track, and resolve security vulnerabilities.” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. "By working with a SOC 2 certified vendor like Plnar, users ensure that data is kept secure through the implementation of standardized controls as defined in the AICPA Trust Service Principles framework."
A copy of the SOC 2 Type II audit certification is available to clients and prospective clients on demand. Please reach out directly to scott@plnar.ai.
ABOUT PLNAR
Plnar is an AI software provider transforming insurance claims and home improvement estimates by enabling contactless inspections of interior spaces, providing significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle and estimate times, and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the Plnar website at https://plnar.ai
Scott Lacourse
Plnar
scott@plnar.ai