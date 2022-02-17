Expiration of Public Health Proclamation & DNR’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Protocol

The state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation expired at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Concurrently the DNR’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Protocol also expired. As a result, wet ink signatures are once again required for submitting paper permit applications (Title V and Construction Permits), the Electronic Subscriber Agreements for Iowa EASY Air and SLEIS, and Title V Annual Compliance Certifications and Semi-Annual Monitoring reports.

Iowa EASY Air users choosing the Electronic Subscriber Agreement (ESA) verification option may continue to email DNR scanned copies of the ESA form for faster processing, but must also send a hardcopy of the completed ESA form with wet ink signature to the DNR. A hardcopy of the ESA form for SLEIS must also be mailed to DNR with a wet signature.

A hardcopy of Title V Annual Compliance Certifications and Semi-Annual Monitoring reports must be mailed to the Iowa DNR’s Air Quality Bureau with a Responsible Official wet ink signature. Facilities may continue to email copies of the Title V reports to their local field office. DNR is beginning work on a system that will allow future Title V reports to be submitted electronically. This system is expected to be available by 2024.

If you have questions about Electronic Subscriber Agreements, please contact the Iowa EASY Air Helpdesk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov or sleis@dnr.iowa.gov. Questions about Title V reporting can be directed to Brian Hutchins at brian.hutchins@dnr.iowa.gov or at (515) 681-3136.