One Week Left Before the Next SLEIS Training Webinar
There's still time to sign up to learn how to use DNR’s State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS).
Log on to user-friendly SLEIS to simplify your 2021 report. Why?
- It’s fast: Pre-populated with the most recent equipment and emissions data for your facility – reducing your data entry time.
- It’s easy: SLEIS has tip tools with field-level help text and required fields are easily identifiable.
- It’s efficient: SLEIS offers the option to import emissions data via a spreadsheet template.
- Get started today: SLEIS access request forms are available at https://programs.iowadnr.go
v/sleis. Or check out one of the online training videos at eAirServices Online Training under the SLEIS Webinar Materials header.
- Note: SLEIS is required for Title V sources and highly recommended for minor sources.
Take the stress out of reporting your emissions inventory. Take a morning (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 to 4:30 p.m.) online training sessions. Sign up by clicking on the registration link now:
Feb. 23
Morning: https://us02web.zoom.
March 3
Morning: https://us02web.zoom.
April 7
Morning: https://us02web.zoom.
Afternoon: https://us02web.zoo
Send your questions to us at sleis@dnr.iowa.gov.