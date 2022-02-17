One Week Left Before the Next SLEIS Training Webinar

There's still time to sign up to learn how to use DNR’s State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS).

Log on to user-friendly SLEIS to simplify your 2021 report. Why?

It’s fast: Pre-populated with the most recent equipment and emissions data for your facility – reducing your data entry time.

It’s easy: SLEIS has tip tools with field-level help text and required fields are easily identifiable.

It’s efficient: SLEIS offers the option to import emissions data via a spreadsheet template.

Get started today: SLEIS access request forms are available at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/sleis. Or check out one of the online training videos at eAirServices Online Training under the SLEIS Webinar Materials header.

Take the stress out of reporting your emissions inventory. Take a morning (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 to 4:30 p.m.) online training sessions. Sign up by clicking on the registration link now:

Feb. 23 Morning: https://us02web.zoom. us/meeting/register/tZclfumtpj ooGtA8jpPvgFZdBHv5ka4hzNTk Afternoon: https://us02web.zoo m.us/meeting/register/tZMsceCs qTIiHNdkv8WaPB7yXUBYQap8LkV0

March 3

Morning: https://us02web.zoom. us/meeting/register/tZEuceusrD ouHdwrCAa8jwViN7paMKDG_dGM Afternoon: https://us02web.zoo m.us/meeting/register/tZcqfuig rjMiGdAAa-wO-LpQHmaLXEVqRHsC

April 7 Morning: https://us02web.zoom. us/meeting/register/tZckdO-rqT opH9dMMVRCoDdBkRxM6xh1W7vM

Afternoon: https://us02web.zoo m.us/meeting/register/tZcudOCv pjIiGtNKYWJIEgbiE-vynOO1quz7

Send your questions to us at sleis@dnr.iowa.gov.