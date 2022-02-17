Submit Release
One Week Left Before the Next SLEIS Training Webinar

There's still time to sign up to learn how to use DNR’s State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS).  

Log on to user-friendly SLEIS to simplify your 2021 report. Why? 

  • It’s fast: Pre-populated with the most recent equipment and emissions data for your facility – reducing your data entry time.
  • It’s easy: SLEIS has tip tools with field-level help text and required fields are easily identifiable.
  • It’s efficient: SLEIS offers the option to import emissions data via a spreadsheet template.
  • Get started today: SLEIS access request forms are available at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/sleis. Or check out one of the online training videos at  eAirServices Online Training under the SLEIS Webinar Materials header.
  • Note: SLEIS is required for Title V sources and highly recommended for minor sources.

Take the stress out of reporting your emissions inventory. Take a morning (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 to 4:30 p.m.) online training sessions. Sign up by clicking on the registration link now:

Feb. 23 Morninghttps://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclfumtpjooGtA8jpPvgFZdBHv5ka4hzNTk Afternoonhttps://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsceCsqTIiHNdkv8WaPB7yXUBYQap8LkV0

March 3

Morninghttps://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEuceusrDouHdwrCAa8jwViN7paMKDG_dGM Afternoonhttps://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqfuigrjMiGdAAa-wO-LpQHmaLXEVqRHsC

April 7 Morning: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckdO-rqTopH9dMMVRCoDdBkRxM6xh1W7vM

Afternoonhttps://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcudOCvpjIiGtNKYWJIEgbiE-vynOO1quz7           

Send your questions to us at sleis@dnr.iowa.gov.

