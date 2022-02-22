ValueHealth Continues to Expand Leadership Team with Key Hires
The expertise and strength of our team will continue to create partnership value and expand our surgical platform to consumers, employers and payors.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced two additions to its leadership team: Kevin Leininger and Ben Tarble.
Leininger joins ValueHealth as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance. Leininger will lead the Financial Planning & Analysis team to support the fast-paced growth of the company’s value-based care business. Leininger has more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting. Prior to joining ValueHealth, he served in senior management positions at ZoomInfo and Cerner Corporation.
Tarble joins ValueHealth as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Tarble will be responsible for business development and strategic growth in Florida to expand the company’s network of high-value centers and partnerships in the market. His more than 15-year career in healthcare includes leadership roles in surgery center operations, business development and orthopedic implant device sales. Tarble most recently served as Vice President, Operations for AMSURG, a surgery center management company.
“Kevin and Ben are strong, client-centric leaders who will bring great insight and focus to ongoing business strategies,” says ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee. “The expertise and strength of our team will continue to create partnership value and expand our surgical platform to consumers, employers and payors.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a digital surgical platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
Teresa Olsen
ValueHealth, LLC
tolsen@valuehealth.com