Increased Interoperability for Smart Parking, Traffic and Environmental Monitoring
TALQ Consortium publishes version 2.4.0 of the Smart City ProtocolPISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TALQ Consortium, which developed the Smart City Protocol, a global OpenAPI interface standard for smart city device networks, has published a new version of the protocol. With the release of the Specification version 2.4.0 the evolution of the software protocol continues and several new profiles, like environmental monitoring, smart parking and traffic, have been included. The latest TALQ protocol 2.4.0 (both data model and API definitions) is available publicly and free-of-charge on GitHub. All updates aim to enable interoperability of different systems and, with this, ease investment decisions for smart cities.
The TALQ Consortium has updated its GitHub repository to share the latest protocol version 2.4.0 within the smart city community. The new protocol release includes three new smart city profiles, which were chosen and prioritized by the TALQ member companies. Now the TALQ Specification includes additional profiles for environmental monitoring, smart parking and smart traffic management.
Smart mobility and sustainability in smart cities
In reference to environmental monitoring, the new profile functions allow TALQ implementers to model their individual solutions to monitor noise, atmospheric values, wind, precipitation, irradiation, clouds, water flow, water quality, gas, and other values. Other existing functions within the specification, such as the particulate matter sensor function, have been improved by extending them with more properties. In this way, the latest protocol version 2.4.0 is a very valuable step forward to stimulate environmental protection and sustainability in smart cities.
Relating to the new traffic and parking profiles, the latest TALQ protocol offers new functions not only to monitor traffic density and parking occupancy with sensors and cameras, but also capabilities to control information panels related to these verticals.
The continuous enrichment and evolution of the protocol ensures that all important aspects of smart city services will be covered and included. By choosing TALQ-certified smart city applications, cities can avoid vendor-lock-in and be assured of the interoperability of systems from different manufacturers.
