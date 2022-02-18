Brunel appoints Opus Nebula for client reporting

Brunel has selected Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service® solution for its client reporting service.

LONDON, UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brunel Pension Partnership is a Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pool responsible for more than £38 billion of investments across ten LGPS funds for Avon, Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, the Environment Agency, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

“Our pooling structure means we make decisions together with our clients – high-quality reporting to our clients is fundamental to our model and to our long-term success,” said James Russell-Stracey, Chief Stakeholder Officer, Brunel Pension Partnership. “We are delighted to appoint Opus Nebula to this crucial role. Their reporting acumen and attention to detail promises to ensure our reporting demonstrates the quality to which we are committed.”

Opus Nebula will enable Brunel to report separately to each of its ten clients on a quarterly basis, across listed and private markets.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by Brunel Pension Partnership,” said Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer, Opus Nebula. “We pride ourselves on the quality and cost-effectiveness of our Reporting as a Service solution. We are delighted that the inherent design of our model is attractive to Brunel and this helps them achieve their client service objectives and meet their business deadlines. Our solution allows investment firms of all sizes to deliver a world-class reporting service to their clients, which is easy to implement, straight-forward to use, affordable, scalable and future-proofed.” said Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer, Opus Nebula.