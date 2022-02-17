Traffic Alert Rt 14 in Albany

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – ROADWAY CLOSURE / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

Area of 557 Rt 14 S, in Albany, both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.