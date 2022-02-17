Traffic Alert Rt 14 in Albany
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – ROADWAY CLOSURE / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
Area of 557 Rt 14 S, in Albany, both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Respectfully,
Wesley King
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173