Digital marketing firm Essex Digital Platform merges with Cyrid Media Inc. to form omni-media marketing firm

Cyrid Media can now provide meaningful and actionable customer insight across all media types and devices

We now have the ability to deliver unduplicated reach to hyper-targeted audiences at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.”
— Tom Lucarelli, COO, Cyrid Media
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing firm Essex Digital Platform, known for their advanced digital ad strategies, merged with Cyrid Media Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio on February 15th, 2022.

The combined Cleveland-based marketing firm will now offer traditional media planning, buying and strategy, graphic design, website design, audio and video production, paid and organic social media along with all of the latest advanced digital ad solutions available on the market today. “ We are proud to now offer true omni-media, data-driven marketing solutions under one rooftop,” says Tom Lucarelli, Chief Operating Officer at Cyrid Media. “Clients need to make marketing decisions in a silo-less marketing environment. Now they can!"

With the addition of Essex Digital Platform’s powerful data-gathering and audience targeting capabilities, Cyrid Media can provide clients meaningful and actionable insight into how consumers are interacting with their brands across all media types, channels and devices. “With the digital marketing piece firmly in place at Cyrid Media, we now have the ability to deliver unduplicated reach to hyper-targeted audiences at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.”

About Essex Digital Platform:

Essex Digital Platform, founded in 2012, is a Cleveland-based Business-Focused Digital Marketing Solutions for CMO’s, Business Owners, and Senior Marketers. EDP provides Next Generation Marketing Intelligence System with advanced AdTech capabilities. Their streamlined digital marketing technology stack was built to improve audience development, drive digital marketing transformation, capture actionable data insights, and yield larger return on ad spend for our clients from a single hub.

About Cyrid Media:

Cyrid Media, founded in 2000, is a full service omni-media marketing firm located in Cleveland, Ohio. Services provided include traditional media planning, buying and strategy, graphic design, website design, audio/ video production, paid/ organic social media, and advanced digital ad solutions. Clients include local, regional, national and international advertisers.

