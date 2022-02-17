Sales of premium Gazprom neft lubricants up 8% in 2021

Gazpromneft Lubricants, operator of Gazprom Neft’s lubricants business, delivered an eight-percent increase in sales of premium G-Energy and Gazpromneft-branded products in 2021, reaching 330,000 tonnes. Total sales of lubricants and service fluids reached 560,000 tonnes.

The geographic coverage of Gazpromneft Lubricants’ exports increased to now cover 107 countries and 410 ports worldwide, with the company’s market offering in the Middle East increasing in 2021, following supply agreements being entered into for the first time with Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. New export markets also included Austria and Myanmar. More than 200,000 tonnes of high-tech oils and lubricants were delivered to international customers in 2021, with retail sales on international markets increasing by 11%.

Partner-manufacturing facilities have been established in Singapore, Greece, Turkey, the Netherlands and South Africa in order to increase the speed at which lubricants can be delivered to countries in Europe, the Asia—Pacific, Northern Africa and the Middle East. These international facilities produce lubricants in line with Gazprom Neft’s original formulations, with technological processes and product quality continuing to be overseen by company specialists.

Four new G-Profi Expert Centers opened in 2021 — part of the company’s programme to develop aftersales servicing and support — offering a range of services from lubricant selection to on-the-spot equipment diagnostics services — as a result of which the company’s service network has now increased to 23 centres operating throughout Russia and abroad. Service-centre specialists undertook more than 8,000 pieces of investigative research and analysis on the efficient operation of industrial and transportation equipment in 2021.