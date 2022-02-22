Splyt Integrates Italy's BIT Mobility E-Scooters into its Micromobility Network
Splyt has integrated with Italy's BIT Mobility to enable smartphone users access to book and pay for e-scooters directly within their travel app or e-wallet.
Splyt, the superapp enabler, has announced a collaboration with BIT Mobility, one of Italy's top micromobility companies. The partnership will provide users visiting Italy convenient access to BIT Mobility's fleet of environmentally friendly e-scooters, which they can book via their local travel app, e-wallet and superapps.
— Gianmaria Crivellente, CEO of BIT Mobility
As a partner within Splyt’s leading global mobility network, BIT Mobility vehicles will be available to users of multiple popular global and local apps. Splyt’s unique integration supports the entire end-to-end experience, meaning users can do everything from vehicle discovery to payment, all from within the apps they already know and use. Splyt also reduces complexity for our superapp partners by natively supporting features such as parking zones and user verification.
As Splyt continues to add more partners to its global network, working with them to integrate mobility directly into their platforms, more travellers will be able to access BIT Mobility's safe and affordable transport options without having to download another app.
Philipp Mintchin, Co-founder and CEO of Splyt: "We're thrilled to partner with a leader in Italian micromobility. This partnership will allow our superapp partners to add micromobility supply to their own platforms, so that their users can easily get from A to B."
Gianmaria Crivellente, CEO of BIT Mobility: "Micromobility is a fun, affordable and environmentally-friendly form of transportation. We love to see our vehicles become available to more people through Splyt, especially those who'd usually struggle due to language, technical or payment barriers."
In 2021, micromobility gained a massive following, especially throughout Europe. Cities such as Barcelona, Berlin, and Rome, saw a rise in e-bikes and e-scooters, paving the way forward for sustainable mobility solutions. With Splyt ranking among the top 50 clean mobility companies in the European Startup Prize, and BIT Mobility's vision to bring people closer to cities through green mobility, the partnership between the two could not have come at a better time.
About Splyt
Splyt is a superapp enabler, and the leading mobility and lifestyle services network, backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. We integrate ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and food delivery suppliers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables users with a seamless one-stop-shop experience without additional app downloads. Our trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 25 different countries and speaks over 20 languages. We are remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com. #SuperappEnabler
About BIT Mobility
BIT Mobility was founded in 2019 from Verona. BIT Mobility is active in the sharing mobility sector, with a mission to reduce traffic congestion and CO2 emissions in small and large Italian cities, offering economical and environmentally friendly mobility solutions. Present in more than 25 Italian cities, BIT Mobility provides urban centres with a fleet of modern electric scooters and mopeds. These electrically-powered vehicles are easy to find and simple to use thanks to the dedicated app, designed to become a green and convenient solution for urban mobility. For more information, please visit www.bitmobility.it.
