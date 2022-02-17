Exclusive Speaker Interview with Czech Armed Forces ahead of the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference

SMi Group reports: ahead of the DEFLOG conference, SMi Group caught up Director and Military Medicine Agency of Czech Armed Forces for a speaker interview.

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just one week to go to go until the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2022, taking place on 1st to 2nd March 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. This year’s conference will welcome over 120 attendees, this focused meeting is a must for all wishing to stay up to date on defence logistics in the Central and Eastern European region.

Defence Logistics Eastern Europe 2022 will continue to break the mould and create an event that will assist the learning and development of logistics procurement directors and supply chain managers through briefings and focused discussion groups.

To secure your attendance for the conference, please visit www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR4EIN - with just one week to go, interested delegates are encouraged to register before registration closes.

Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with Colonel Ladislav Slechta, Director, Military Medicine Agency, Czech Armed Forces to speak about his role, upcoming projects and current challenges in the industry.

How does your role correlate to defence logistics and what are your responsibilities as the Director of the Military Medicine Agency?

Medical logistics is an integral part of MoD logistics. The responsibilities of Military medical Agency are to provide medical supplies to the MoD in peace time, any crisis situations or during the operations. Our agency is responsible for medical material support, beginning with defining needs, its specification, storage and final distribution. The acquisition process itself belongs to another logistical element of our MOD.

What are you currently working on in the field of defence logistics and supply chain management?

We are currently providing continuous support of the MoD with the medical material needed to manage the COVID - 19 pandemic. These includes in particular the personal protective equipment and various types of COVID-19 tests. Another important part of our daily work is production of medical material specification that serves as a key input into the central acquisition process. Last but not least, we are responsible for takeover of medical equipment acquired by the Ministry of Defence including factory testing.

Following from this, do you have any major priorities going forward?

The main priorities of the Czech military medical service for the following period is defining the concept of development and construction of the field medical facilities and advancement of other military medical service abilities. Furthermore, the provision of medical supplies to our abroad deployed troops and to provide primary health care within the Ministry of Defence.

Colonel Ladislav Slechta, Director, Military Medicine Agency, Czech Armed Forces will be presenting on day two of the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference on “Providing Medical Support To Czech Armed Forces’ Operations And Maintaining A Fighting Fit Force” which will cover:

•Establishing an efficient medical supply chain through incorporating enhanced production capacity and technical ability

•Assessing the capability for international cooperation and networks between the Czech Armed Forces and their allies

•Evaluating the effectiveness of Operation Vigorous Warrior 2020, the largest NATO military-medical exercise of all time

•Discussing the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the results of two years of medical support and disruption

