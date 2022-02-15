Submit Release
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė wishes a happy Day of Restoration of the State

LITHUANIA, February 15 - The Act of Reinstating Independence of Lithuania (Act of 16 February) was promulgated at a difficult period, when it seemed not only naive but also audacious to talk about a free Lithuania under the geopolitical circumstances of the time. It was hard to believe that powerful neighbours would come to terms with the will of a small nation to have its own state.

The proclaimed word had yet to become flesh, and the hard work of state-building lay ahead. Today’s world can draw a valuable lesson from that clear expression of the political will and courage of the signatories. That lesson shows that we must stay on the side of freedom and always defend what we believe. Even if someone does not like it or it makes them angry.

While celebrating our Freedom today, we stand together with Ukraine and its people who are determined to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland, their state. We have always supported and will continue to support them.

Let us celebrate and rejoice at having our independent state that draws strength from the past, takes on the challenges of the present, and moves boldly into the future.

