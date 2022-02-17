Submit Release
Lady Raw of Bentley Records is a Music Virtuoso - The Rapper Who Steals the Hearts

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-in-demand musical form of vocal delivery which incorporates ‘rhyme, rhythmic speech and street vernacular’ called ‘Rapping’. This musical form has produced so many artists who have made their names in the field of music industry. Rapping is performed and rendered in a variety of ways normally over a backing beat or musical accompaniment. The best components of rap consist of ‘content, flow and delivery’. If not aligned well, the end quality will not impress the music aficionados. Some of the rappers have their unique style that instantly gel well with the listeners. Among them is Lady Raw, who has stolen the music scene with her boisterous renditions.

Something about Lady Raw

This female rapper was born and is based in Savannah, Georgia – the land that has produced a number of well-known artists. She is famed by the pseudonym of Lady Raw. She is a passionate musician, and the passion for the music has been with her since childhood. Rapping music is what she loves the most.

Lady Raw has proved her mettle in musical field, and this is the reason that she has whopping number of fans in the world and on social platforms. She is not only a rapper, but also a songwriter, producer and engineer. Her stage name ‘Lady Raw’ showcases her inner struggle to emerge one of the rawest female rap artists in this male dominated field. The Raw is her stage name that represents for every real aspiring woman.

Music is Everything in Lady Raw’s Life

Being a single mother with two amazing kids, Lady Raw gives proper time to both – her passion and kids. She knows the balance and the importance of the both in her life. She has been creating music all of her life from making beats to writing rhymes and even engineering her own music at time. She is fully equipped with creativity, and that is shown in her music.

Lady Raw’s first brush with poetry took place at very early in her life. She was merely 10 when she took the pen to write poetic lines. By the time she was in 5th standard, she was well aware of what she was going to do in the future. And at that time, she wrote a poem for the Dare program, and surprisingly it was published. This prestige ignited the sparks to do something bigger in career.

She still remembers that her mother bought a Dell desktop computer for her when she was 11 or 12. Using the same, both she and her brother used to record music. Her parents also encouraged her in her passion for music. Soon, she started converting her talent of writing poetry to writing lyrics for songs/raps. She is in Bentley Gang, but actually is an independent artist.

An Inspiration for Newcomers

Lady Raw has been and presently is the supporter of women freedom, and always encourages the women who want to enter in music industry like her. She is an inspiration for newcomers.

Collaborations

Lady Raw so far has been featured on Yung Bleu Mixtape. She works with all kinds of producers, and has worked with the likes Big Chris Flores in California, Omerta in Paris, K.E. (who has produced the hit single ‘Swag Surf’) and to name a few. She does like to make collaboration with ‘Lil Baby’.

Future Projects

She has numerous projects in pipeline which are all set to come out. She also has a new single ‘Swap’ gearing up for release featuring the rap artist ‘Bow Wow’. Lady Raw also has completed a music venture ‘Bank’ through her label ‘Bentley Records’ with the rap artist ‘Soulja Boy’.

