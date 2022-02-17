Derby Barracks/Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5000623

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/16/22 @ 2046 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Charleston, VT

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Katelyn Deslandes

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

INJURIES: Significant injuries but not life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/ Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled; front end

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled; front end

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/16/2022, at approximately 2046 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to VT RT

105 in the Town of Charleston, VT, for a report of a two vehicle head on collision. Upon

trooper’s arrival, investigation revealed Deslandes was traveling west, while Vehicle#2 was

traveling east when Deslandes drove left of center into the eastbound lane of travel and

struck Vehicle#2 head on. Deslandes sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries

and was initially transported to North Country Hospital and was later flown via helicopter

to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The juvenile operator of Vehicle#2 was transported

by ambulance to North Country Hospital where shortly after he succumbed to his injuries he

sustained in the crash. The juvenile passenger of Vehicle#2 was pronounced deceased on scene.

It was revealed Deslandes in Vehicle#1 and both juveniles in Vehicle#2 were unrestrained at the

time of the collision.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to further assist.

The Vermont State Police was also assisted on scene by Charleston Fire Department,

Newport Ambulance and Wrights Towing. The roadway in the area of the collision was

closed for nearly 4 hours.

This crash investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue.