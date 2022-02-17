Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,971 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom Neft further strengthens its market leadership in environmentally friendly Russian Marine fuels in 2021

2021 year-end results for Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, show the company has further consolidated its market leadership in environmentally friendly marine fuels in Russia, achieving a market share of 23% and delivering more than 1 million tonnes of low sulphur fuel (with less than 5% sulphur content) — total sales on the domestic bunkering market being 1.6 million tonnes.

2 ships

Gazprom Neft increased deliveries of marine fuels to ports in the North—West Federal District in 2021, showing record growth in sales of environmentally friendly fuels — up by 26% — at the ports of Murmansk and Archangelsk, where the company handles the refuelling of major carriers on the Northern Sea Route as well as fleets servicing major infrastructure projects in the Arctic.

Gazprom Neft is a market leader in decarbonising marine transportation in Russia — the company having launched its proprietary low-sulphur marine fuel well in advance of MARPOL-2020 requirements coming into force. This product — with a sulphur content of less than 0.5% — is produced at the company’s Moscow and Omsk Refineries. Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker also undertakes hybrid-fuel blending at its own terminals in St Petersburg and Novorossiysk.

«The trend towards lower use of heavy petroleum products in favour of environmentally friendly marine fuels continued throughout 2021. Our market offering is fully in line with this trend — low-sulphur fuels already account for more than 60% of total sales, and are expected to increase further in the medium term in line with the recovery in passenger and freight traffic. Together with our partners we are, already, looking into options for expanding our product range on the basis of the potential use of LNG, and, going forward, the use of alternative environmentally friendly fuels».

Alexey Medvedev

Alexey Medvedev Director General, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

Notes for editors

MARPOL refers to the “International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships”. An amendment to the main treaty in early 2015 introduced further regulation governing the permissible amount of sulphur in marine fuels used in vessels covering Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECA, covering shipping zones including the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the English Channel, where vessels are required to switch to low-sulphur fuels). With effect from 1 January 2020 the requirements of the MARPOL Convention forbidding the use of fuels with sulphur content above 0.5 percent have come into force throughout international navigation.

You just read:

Gazprom Neft further strengthens its market leadership in environmentally friendly Russian Marine fuels in 2021

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.