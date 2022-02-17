14 Leading Aero, Space & Defence Manufacturing companies awarded SIATI’s Excellence in Indigenous Development award
14 Leading Indian Aero, Space and Defence companies awarded SIATI’s Excellence in Indigenous Development Award, L&T Defence amongst the award recipients
We received about 70 nominations and our Selection Committee after much deliberations selected 14 Companies for this Award.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries (SIATI) inaugurated the two-day mega event on 17th February 2022. The first day Event which included the 2 yearly SIATI Awards Ceremony was titled Aero, Space & Defence Vision 2030. SIATI Awards to Companies are unique because the selection is based on recommendations made by the Tier 1 Companies and vetted by a Committee drawn from reputed Industry & R&D organisations. The 2nd day Event being titled as India International Supply Chain Conference (2nd Edition) also encompasses a 2 day Exhibition to help the MSME sector to show case their products in the A&D sector for end users which includes the Armed Forces.
— Dr. CG Krishnadas Nair
The event started with the welcome address by Dr. CG Krishnadas Nair, President SIATI and Former Chairman HAL. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defense Secretary, Government of India. The keynote address was delivered by Shri. R. Madhavan, Chairman, HAL who emphasised the importance of Indian Aero, space and Defence sector. The felicitation address was delivered by Dr. K. Sivan, Immediate Past Chairman ISRO.
The inaugural speeches was followed by the SIATI Awards ceremony which has three categories:
1) Excellence in Development and Manufacture in the A & D sector
The key criteria being saving Foreign Exchange and enabling Self Reliance with recommendations mostly made by Tier 1 Industries for A & D Platforms. SIATI received about 70 applications for this category of awards, out of which 14 companies were awarded based on the above criteria. L&T Defence was one of the 14 Companies awarded for Excellence in Aero, Space and Defence sector . The awards in this category are in recognition for outstanding work in development and manufacture of components and/or systems resulting in considerable savings in Foreign Exchange and making India self-reliant ( Atmanirbhar Bharat)
List of Award recipients in the Excellence in Development and Manufacture in the A & D Sector
- Ananth Technologies Ltd.
- Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
- Chanakya Wire Technics Pvt. Ltd.
- Delopt
- Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro (Defence)
- Metallic Bellows (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- OEN India Ltd.
- Raaga Associates
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
- Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.
- Steel & Industrial Forging Ltd.
- Turbocast India Pvt. Ltd.
- UNI- Automation India Pvt. Ltd.
2) Lifetime and Leadership Achievement Award
The key criteria for this award was the invaluable contribution of individuals in the Indian Aero, space & Defence sector. The recipients of this award were:
- Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, recently Retired as Director, CBPO,ISRO
- Dr Krishna Chivula – Founder and MD of Indo-MIM
- Mr KS Rajasekharan – Alpha Tocol ( part of Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd)
- Mr N Jehangir, Vice Chairman of Sfo Technologies ( part of NeST Group)
3) Women Achievers Award
The recipients of this awards have contributed decades towards the growth of Indian Aero, space and Defense sector. The recipients of this award are:
- Mrs. Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL
- Mrs. Tenmozhi Shanmugam, recently Retired as Executive Director ( Design) at HAL
The award function was followed by the inauguration of the two-day exhibition, which acts as a platform for the Indian Aero, Space and Defence buyers to meet the key sellers. The key companies which have set up their stalls at this exhibition include Dassault Systemes (3DSIndia) and SFO (A part of NeST).
A book on Indian Aero, Space and Defence supply chain would be released on 18th February 2022. The physical copy of the book would be available on the 18th at the exhibition venue and would also be available at the SIATI stall in the DefExpo2022.
About SIATI:
Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries (SIATI) was founded to bring together the various industries, R&D and other organizations in the country engaged in the field of aerospace on a common platform to provide interaction among themselves as well as with overseas industries/ organizations to enhance growth opportunities for all. SIATI, an important ‘Gateway’ to Indian Aerospace business and Global co-operation for tie-up in R&D, Technology, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Co-productions and information-exchange.
