Statement from Sen. Eric Burlison Regarding Mask Mandates in Missouri Schools

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, today issued the following statement relating to mask mandates and how they are affecting schools in the Show-Me State, especially in southwest Missouri:

“The science has shown that children are the least impacted by COVID, and Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield is one of the last K-12 schools in Missouri to still require their students to wear masks.

“According to media outlets, ‘governments worldwide are starting to reduce or eliminate COVID restrictions,’ including Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Oregon, California, Illinois, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. All of these states have announced they would be lifting indoor mask mandates in certain public spaces, including schools. Yet, my alma mater, Missouri State University, has refused to normalize education in southwest Missouri.

“Even the Super Bowl was maskless and Mizzou lifted their mask mandates last October. It’s kind of embarrassing.

“My office has received multiple contacts from constituents on this issue and we’ve communicated this several times to Missouri State leadership. I’m calling on the Missouri State Board of Governors to take immediate action to eliminate the mandatory mask mandate on MSU and bring their policy in line with the rest of our state.”