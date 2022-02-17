6871 VT RTE 105 CHARLESTON

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – ROADWAY CLOSURE / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

6871 VT RTE 105 CLOSED both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

