Dancehall Artist Trabass Back on Apple Music Reggae Charts With “Trabalocity”

"1989" debuted at #1 on Apple Music for New Dancehall Reggae in January 2022. It's now February and Trabass is back on Apple Music's Dancehall Reggae charts.

its lead single "Used To Say" featuring Noah Powa, could possibly give 1989's lead single "Dem Nuh Real" a run for it's money” — Michelle R.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew “Trabass” Chambers is releasing music faster than Usain Bolt at a track meet. The one time Billboard Music chart topper is seriously looking like he will be back on Billboard’s highly sought after Reggae charts. Since partnering with MVB RECORDS in 2021 Trabass’s music releases have been nonstop. In mid-January 2022 the famous Jamaican entertainer crashed Apple Music’s New Modern Dancehall album charts with his EP titled "1989", debuting at #1.

One month after releasing "1989" Trabass released a new EP titled "Trabalocity" and it debuted on Apple Music's New Reggae album chart, surpassing 1989's sub-genre (Modern Dancehall) #1 debut. "Trabalocity" is another 6 track EP with less features than it's "1989" predecessor, but its lead single "Used To Say" featuring Noah Powa, could possibly give 1989's lead single "Dem Nuh Real" a run for it's money. "Dem Nuh Real" features the burgeoning female Jamaican singer Shaneil Muir.

Both lead singles ("Used To Say" and "Dem Nuh Real") are currently Trabass's best performing songs of 2022. If Trabass continues releasing music at this pace his millions of fans and followers can expect new music from him every month, which will certainly increase his chances of solidifying his push for Billboard chart resurgence.

Trabass - Used To Say (Ft. Noah Powa)