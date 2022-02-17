Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,944 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Grand Opening of the First Starbucks Drive-Thru Location in Washington, DC

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, February 11, at 10 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will celebrate the grand opening of the first Starbucks drive-thru location in Washington, DC located in Skyland Town Center in Ward 7.   When: Friday, February 11 at 10 am   Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser   Vincent Gray, Councilmember, Ward 7 John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Lisa Gray, Partner, Starbucks Wayne Martin, Senior Manager of Government & Community Affairs, Starbucks Joseph Gibbs, Store Development Manager, Starbucks Jessica Ward, District Manager, Starbucks TJ Wolfersberger, Regional Director of Operations, Starbucks   Where: Starbucks Skyland 2800 Alabama Avenue, SE *Closest Metro Station: Naylor Road Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope & Naylor Rd SE*    Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Grand Opening of the First Starbucks Drive-Thru Location in Washington, DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.