Mayor Bowser to Host Virtual 2022 Budget Engagement Forum

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Wednesday, February 16, at 6:00 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will host her annual Budget Engagement Forum. Residents can watch live and participate at budget.dc.gov. 

The Mayor and her team will present an overview of the budget process and District initiatives and then hear from residents about their priorities. Residents can also submit their ideas and feedback for the FY 2023 Budget by taking the survey on budget.dc.gov. 

Since launching the Budget Engagement Forums in 2015, Mayor Bowser has used public feedback to make key budget decisions, directing unprecedented investments toward affordable housing, advancing DC values, supporting public schools, and creating more opportunities for DC residents. 

When:  Wednesday, February 16 at 6:00 p.m. 

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser  Government Officials  

Residents and press interested in joining the teletownhall can RSVP at budget.dc.gov

To watch live and participate, visit budget.dc.gov

