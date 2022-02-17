Agricultural exports expected to surge this year

VIETNAM, February 17 -

Processing aloe vera for export at GC Food Company in Đồng Nai Province. Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — A lot of agricultural exports have taken place after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays to difficult markets like Japan, South Korea and Australia, giving exporters hope for a successful year.

Nguyễn Văn Thứ, director of GC Food Company in Đồng Nai Province, said his firm shipped a container of aloe vera and coconut jelly on the first day after the holidays, which ended on February 6.

He targets total exports of VNĐ350 billion (US$15.2 million) this year, up 67 per cent from 2021.

"To achieve the plan, our company will build one more agricultural produce freezing factory at a cost of VNĐ100 billion to improve preservation of goods for export to markets such as Japan, South Korea and the Middle East."

Nguyễn Đình Tùng, general director of Vina T&T, said consignments of mango and durian was shipped to Australia soon after the holidays.

“We also exported 20 containers of ST25 fragrant rice to the US.”

Phạm Thái Bình, general director of Trung An Hi-tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company in Cần Thơ City, said one consignment of goods each was sent to Malaysia, Germany and Qatar on February 6.

Many executives at export businesses and analysts expect 2022 to be a successful year for Vietnam's agricultural exports.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to make plans to achieve exports of more than $50 billion this year. VNS