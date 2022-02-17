100 Black Men of Sacramento, Inc. Announce the 32nd Annual 100 Youth Virtual Conference
- To be held Sat., February 26, 2022, 10 am – 1 pm PST - Coincides with February’s Celebration of Black History MonthSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 Black Men of Sacramento, Inc., the leader in mentoring minority youth, launched registration for the 32nd Annual Youth Conference.
The 2022 conference will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm PST. This free event will address the current challenges faced by African Americans in Sacramento and California communities. It will feature breakout sessions for youth and their parents focusing on key topics related to “Youth and the Law: Community & Collaboration.” Attendees will have opportunities to participate in prizes, drawings, and giveaways.
The conference program will provide Parents:
⋅ Information on mental health, COVID-19 education, ROTC, career resources, cybersecurity, and education for their children.
⋅ Connections with leaders in law enforcement and healthcare professionals to address unmet needs.
⋅ Discussions on voter registration, education, and what we can do to address social inequalities & injustices.
⋅ Resources to improve their children’s environment, including ways to pay for college.
The activities and learning sessions for Youth will include:
⋅ Insightful tips on planning for the future.
⋅ Understanding next steps in life, including leaving the nest.
⋅ Resources on HBCU’s and the college experience, cybersecurity, and technology.
⋅ Information on the music industry as a business and industry collaborations.
⋅ And much more.
To register for the conference, visit https://bit.ly/100BMS_YC22. To learn more about the 100 Black Men of Sacramento, Inc.’s mission and programs, or to support our cause, please visit https://www.100blackmensac.org.
About 100 Black Men of Sacramento, Inc.
100 Black Men of Sacramento (BMoS) is a non-profit, 501(c) 3 organization that formed in 1986 as an affiliate chapter of the 100 Black Men of America (100 BMOA). 100 BMOS utilizes its diverse talents to create an environment that enables mentees to be motivated to achieve and be empowered to become self-sufficient stakeholders in the economic and social fabric of the community they reside. 100 BMOS is committed to the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the Sacramento community based on the following precepts: Respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity.
100 BMOS has created programs that have empowered thousands of mentees to become self-sufficient and responsible stakeholders in the economic and social dynamics of their communities. 100 BMOS programs are focused in the areas of mentoring, education, economic empowerment, and health and wellness. Through a systematic process of group mentoring, workshops, and conferences, 100 BMOS improves the quality of life and enhances the educational achievement of Sacramento’s underserved. Learn more at https://www.100blackmensac.org.
Ashlin Washington
100 Black Men of Sacramento, Inc.
awashington[at]100blackmensac.org
