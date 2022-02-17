This "President's Day," Preserve and Protect with Essential Gear & Gadgets from Mobile Edge
Mobile Edge Introduces Gear to Organize and Transport Valuable Tech
Preserve & protect your essential gear with Mobile Edge knowing that all protective laptop cases, backpacks, and totes, come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. ”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This "President's Day," Preserve and Protect with Essential Gear & Gadgets from Mobile Edge. In the spirit of Presidents Day, Mobile Edge is introducing savings on its industry-leading selection of innovative protective carrying cases and backpacks. With a laptop or gaming go-bag from Mobile Edge, consumers can organize and transport their tech with peace of mind.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Every U.S. President has sworn an oath to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States. Their contributions and the contributions of countless others of all genders, races, and walks of life have enabled this country to experience unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and technological growth. This pioneering and protective calling is what Americans commemorate each year on Presidents Day.
"While Presidents Day is traditionally a time for Americans to honor the lives of American presidents, it’s also become a mid-winter consumer rite,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “Most federal employees and many state and private business workers get the day off, which means retailers use the holiday as a lead-in to spring sales by offering post-holiday season bargains.”
At Mobile Edge, this means consumers can begin to build or outfit their go-bags by choosing from our handy mobile power accessories and gadgets, or our stylish, full-featured laptop cases and backpacks.
Two of our most popular mobile power accessories include . . .
• The CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, feeds power-hungry laptops and personal electronics. It delivers 85 watts of power, features a standard AC outlet, and meets FAA carry-on requirements.
• Our lightweight and airplane-friendly CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger, which is perfect for charging smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices. It easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
Top picks for laptop go-bags include . . .
• Our Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack, is the only women’s checkpoint-friendly laptop backpack on the market. It combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch protection. Plus, the Onyx Backpack is designed to speed travelers through airport screening without having to remove the laptop.
• Like the Onyx Backpack, Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 simplifies airport screening. Features include dedicated laptop storage, pockets, and storage for accessories, plus a trolley strap for stacking on other luggage. Eco-minded consumers will like this briefcase, too. The material it’s made from requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials.
Gamers will enjoy . . .
Mobile Edge’s Core Gaming Backpack, which offers abundant storage for laptop and gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This checkpoint-friendly backpack features plenty of pockets and compartments for cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, and a keyboard.
For Alienware fans, the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack (produced by Mobile Edge) is designed specifically for the Thin & Light m-Series laptops. Loaded with features, this lightweight backpack is perfect for gamers on the go.
Fun Facts About Presidents Day From www.history.com:
• Presidents Day, officially known as Washington's Birthday (in honor of George Washington, the nation’s first president), is a federal and state holiday that celebrates everyone who has served as President of the United States.
• Presidents Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February.
• Following his death in 1799, Washington’s actual birthday (which was February 22, 1732), was an unofficial, annual observance until 1885.
• Officially established in 1885, the holiday only became known as Presidents Day following 1971’s “Uniform Monday Holiday Act,” which sought to create more three-day weekends for workers.
• The Uniform Monday Holiday Act combined the celebration of Washington’s birthday (February 22) with Abraham Lincoln’s (February 12), to recognize two of America’s most famous chief executives.
• While Washington and Abraham Lincoln are the presidents most associated with the holiday, Presidents Day recognizes the lives and achievements of all U.S. presidents.
• Despite the fact that U.S. Presidents Washington, Lincoln, William Henry Harrison, and Ronald Reagan were born in February, Presidents Day never falls on the actual birthday of any American president.
Buy with Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, messenger bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
