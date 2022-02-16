Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,939 in the last 365 days.

Daytime closures end as Kennedy Hill project reaches milestone

CANADA, February 16 - Construction on Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill has reached a major milestone, ending extended daily closures and saving commuters time while travelling along the corridor.

As of March 11, there will no longer be extended daytime closures:

  • On weekdays, traffic queues will be released at the top of the hour between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • On weekends, the road will be open to single-lane alternating traffic during the day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • On weekends, from 7-11 p.m., traffic queues will be released at the top of the hour.
  • Nightly closures will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

This new schedule is designed to make trip planning easier for families, business owners, tour operators and other travellers, especially heading into spring break. On weekends, single-lane alternating traffic during the day will limit wait times for drivers to about 15 minutes.

The bluff-blasting portion of the project removed more than 150,000 cubic metres of rock to widen and straighten 1.5 kilometres of highway along the bluffs over Kennedy Lake. With this stage of the project completed, the contractor will shift focus to road alignment and grade lowering, which includes building support structures.

The project is expected to be substantially completed by summer 2022 with finishing touches continuing throughout the fall.

Once complete, the Highway 4 – Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project will create a safer, more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Learn More:

To listen to the travel information hotline message, updated daily during construction, call toll-free: 1 855 451-7152

General project information is available online: www.gov.bc.ca/highway4kennedyhill

Visit the project page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca and follow @DriveBC and #BCHwy4 on Twitter.

You just read:

Daytime closures end as Kennedy Hill project reaches milestone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.