Daytime closures end as Kennedy Hill project reaches milestone

CANADA, February 16 - Construction on Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill has reached a major milestone, ending extended daily closures and saving commuters time while travelling along the corridor.

As of March 11, there will no longer be extended daytime closures:

On weekdays, traffic queues will be released at the top of the hour between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On weekends, the road will be open to single-lane alternating traffic during the day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On weekends, from 7-11 p.m., traffic queues will be released at the top of the hour.

Nightly closures will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

This new schedule is designed to make trip planning easier for families, business owners, tour operators and other travellers, especially heading into spring break. On weekends, single-lane alternating traffic during the day will limit wait times for drivers to about 15 minutes.

The bluff-blasting portion of the project removed more than 150,000 cubic metres of rock to widen and straighten 1.5 kilometres of highway along the bluffs over Kennedy Lake. With this stage of the project completed, the contractor will shift focus to road alignment and grade lowering, which includes building support structures.

The project is expected to be substantially completed by summer 2022 with finishing touches continuing throughout the fall.

Once complete, the Highway 4 – Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project will create a safer, more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Learn More:

To listen to the travel information hotline message, updated daily during construction, call toll-free: 1 855 451-7152

General project information is available online: www.gov.bc.ca/highway4kennedyhill

Visit the project page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca and follow @DriveBC and #BCHwy4 on Twitter.