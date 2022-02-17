9th UNITY Networking Mixer & Black History Month Virtual Celebration
Panel discussion, Expo, Networking & Fundraising Livestreamed on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pmORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning for its nineth year, the UNITY Networking Mixer & Black History Month Celebration is an evening of “virtual” social networking, connecting, and professional development, designed to strengthen business relationships within the African American community, and in support of local entrepreneurs and non-profit organizations.
On the subject of “Then & Now: Stories Of Transition, Community & Progression,” this year’s virtual conference will bring together Innovators, Agents of Change, Disruptors, and Servant Leaders who are breaking glass ceilings and creating a seat at the table for others to follow. We invite supporters to tune in and learn new strategies to UP your game, SUSTAIN your success and CONTROL your destiny.
The virtual event also provides attendees - a mix of emerging / established entrepreneurs and small business owners, multicultural corporate executives, and community leaders - with a unique opportunity to join the movement to create a unified Central Florida Diversity Professional Network of African American Leaders.
The 2022 virtual conference will feature:
- Main stage panel discussion with City of Orlando “Ladder Builders”
- iConnect CommUNITY Expo showcasing local chapters of national AA professional associations, non-profit organizations, and entrepreneurs
- Remarks from City of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill (District 5)
- Remarks from City of Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns (District 6)
- Live Entertainment by Alvin Giles Trio
- Baskets of Love Fundraiser to support Health Care Center for the Homeless
The program for the Black History Month celebration includes a panel discussion featuring “Ladder Builders” who have - and currently are - building a legacy in the local community:
Moderator:
- Dr. Bahiyyah Maroon, CEO, Polis Institute
Panelists:
- Thomas C. Chatmon Jr., Executive Dir, Orlando Downtown Development Board
- Marcia Hope Goodwin, Chief Service Officer
- Brenda R. March, Children & Education Manager
- Reginald B. McGill, Constituent Services Director
The 2022 conference is presented by PepsiCo and #ConnectFord and produced by Raise Your Glass Promotions, along with sponsors iConnect Real Estate and Grand Bohemian Orlando.
- LIVESTREAM: Wednesday, February 23, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Details will be sent to RSVP guests.
- Free Registration: https://bit.ly/UNITY-2022-BHM
For information, visit Facebook and follow us online at https://bit.ly/UNITY-Fb-2022-BHM.
For media and sponsorship opportunities, contact Gigi Moorman, Raise Your Glass Promotions at info[at]raiseyourglassorlando.com.
About Raise Your Glass Promotions (RYG)
Raise Your Glass Promotions (RYG) is a boutique event management and production company that specializes in conceptualizing social networking and professional development event series in Orlando, Florida. RYG’s mission is to CONNECT people, DEVELOP partnerships, and CELEBRATE the accomplishments of successful African American executives, entrepreneurs, and servant leaders in the region. RYG partners with corporate diversity and inclusion groups, non-profit professional associations, and community and civic groups, and supports small businesses to assist entrepreneurs to find new customers and B2B connections. Its quarterly events have created a consistent platform for intentional networking, thus providing a platform for the only events of its kind in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit raiseyourglassorlando.com. Follow RYG on Facebook @raiseyourglassorlando, Instagram @rygorlando.
Gigi Moorman
Raise Your Glass Promotions
info[at]raiseyourglassorlando.com
