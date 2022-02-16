Monthly Online Program on the Bayfront Parkway to Focus Port Authority Projects

​The February episode of the "Let's Talk Bayfront" online program will focus on the roadway-related work being coordinated by the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority in connection with the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project.

Brenda Sandberg, executive director of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, will be the guest for the February 22 episode and will offer an update on her organization's West Front Street and State Street projects near the Bayfront Parkway as well as pedestrian updates to Sassafras Street above the bluff.

Started by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as part of the ongoing community engagement for the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, "Let's Talk Bayfront" gives listeners an opportunity to hear updates on the project.

The lunchtime chat starts at 12:05 PM. Listeners can join through Microsoft Teams Live anytime during the approximately 25-minute program. A link for the program can be found on the Bayfront Parkway Project page as well as in the project Facebook group.

To submit a question in advance or to be added to a distribution list for information related to the series, email BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

"Let's Talk Bayfront" is a monthly public outreach held during the lunch hour. Starting in February the program will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The topics focus on different aspects of the project and how it is part of the overall goal to increase accessibility between the downtown and the waterfront and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists who travel along the roadway. All programs will be recorded and posted on the webpage following the live sessions.

PennDOT representatives Ron Johnson and Jeff Bucher will be the guests for the March 22 episode and will discuss the roundabouts planned at the Holland Street and Sassafras Street intersections. They will give details about the roundabouts and talk about the criteria used to determine if a roundabout is a good fit for a particular intersection.

