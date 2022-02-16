Submit Release
Governor McKee Announces Staff Appointments

RHODE ISLAND, February 16 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced staff appointments in the Office of the Governor.

Eva-Marie Mancuso has been hired as a Special Advisor to the Governor. Mancuso, who has decades of legal and government experience, is a Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney licensed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She most recently served as a longtime managing partner at a Providence law firm. She previously served as Rhode Island's Assistant Attorney General and Assistant District Attorney in Bristol County, Massachusetts. Mancuso is a former Chair of the Rhode Island Board of Education and Co-Founder and Executive Director of Clothes to Kids RI, a nonprofit that provides clothing to low income or in crisis school age children at no cost.

She is past Governor for the American Association for Justice (formerly the Association of Trial Lawyers of America) and is past president of the Rhode Island Trial Lawyers Association. Mancuso is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Suffolk University Law School.

"Eva is a respected and talented attorney with extensive experience in both law and government. She will be an incredible asset to our team, and I look forward to working with her as we continue our efforts to ensure Rhode Island emerges from this pandemic stronger than we went in," said Governor McKee.

Jason Natareno has been hired as Deputy Director Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. Natareno most recently served as a law clerk with the Rhode Island Supreme Court. He previously served as a Special Assistant to the Governor under the previous Administration. He is a graduate of Rhode Island College and Northeastern University School of Law.

"Jason has a strong track record of dedicated public service and I am thrilled to have him joining our team in the Governor's Office. I am confident that his experience will help us deliver results for Rhode Islanders," said Governor McKee.

###

