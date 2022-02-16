Natural Resources Committee – Week 6, 2022

SF 2138 – Turkey hunting with shotguns

SF 2138 requires the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) to allow a person hunting turkey with a license that authorizes the use of a shotgun to use a caliber .410 shotgun or a 28-gauge shotgun to only shoot shot not smaller than size 10. [2/16: short form (Excused: Rozenboom)]

SF 2142 – Nonresident deer hunting licenses

SF 2142 increases the number of any sex deer hunting licenses issued by the NRC from 6,000 to 6,500. It also requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR)to use a random-draw process that is weighted to favor applicants with the most preference points. [2/16: 7-5, party line (Excused: Rozenboom)]

SF 2145 – Conveyance of shotguns in vehicles on highways

SF 2145 repeals current law prohibiting a person from having or carrying a shotgun in or on a vehicle on a public highway. [2/16: 7-5, party line (Excused: Rozenboom)]

SF 2152 – State-owned land database

SF 2152 requires the DNR or any conservation board to update their inventory of state lands every 60 days via their website. [2/16: short form (No: Celsi, Hogg; Excused: Rozenboom)]

SF 2181 – Lake Manawa & Waubonsie user fee pilot program

SF 2181 extends the Lake Manawa and Lake Waubonsie state parks use fee pilot program until December 31, 2025. The pilot programs authorize DNR to charge an entrance fee for each nonresident vehicle. A one-day entrance of fee is $5 per vehicle. An annual pass is $40 for one vehicle, with the option to buy a second pass for $15. [2/16: short form (Excused: Rozenboom)]

SSB 5052 – DNR departmental bill / general permitting

SSB 3052 is the DNR’s technical clean-up for general permits in storm water discharge or air contamination. In addition, it strikes notice for the permittee to publish in print, and allows the DNR to publish electronically. The bill also removes the current provision of a written application with the DNR if a person wishes to erect a structure in a floodplain. In return, it allows the Environmental Protection Council to adopt rules for issuing general permits. [2/16: short form (No: Celsi, Hogg; Excused: Rozenboom)]

SSB 3076 – Groundwater hazard statement submission

SSB 3076 changes the way groundwater hazard statements are recorded. This bill requires that the first page of the deed, instrument or writing include a statement that no groundwater hazard exists. This change clears up confusion for the county recorder in filing paperwork. [2/16: short form (Excused: Rozenboom)]

SSB 3134 – Public use property price limit

SSB 3134 places caps on the amount landowners can receive from the sale of their property for conservation purposes to below fair market value. By restricting the amount that county conservation boards and DNR can spend in expanding parks, trails, museums and wildlife areas, this bill could hurt efforts to establish new public conservation and outdoor recreation land in Iowa. Specifically, the bill is based on the REALTORS Land Institute – Iowa Chapter biannual land value survey. In addition, charitable donation levels are also capped. [2/16: 5-7, party line (Excused: Rozenboom)]