Nada Announces New Fractional Real Estate Products
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing financial technology company, Nada, announces New Fractional Real Estate Investment Products. The company's' investment product, "Cityfunds", makes it possible to buy and sell shares of a single city's real estate market. A Cityfund unlocks access to the top real estate markets for retail investors by investing in fractions of homeowner equity
With over $2MM invested in the initial Cityfunds i.e., Austin, Dallas and Miami, Nada is announcing the launch of 4 more Cityfunds: Houston TX, Phoenix AZ, Nashville TN, and Tampa FL. Now, anyone can buy and sell a piece of their favorite city for as little as $250.
“With Cityfunds, we’re delivering financial freedom to homeowners and leveling the playing field for retail investors. Now any investor has the chance to invest directly into some of the most dynamic real estate markets across the country.” said John Green, CEO.
All Retail Investors Welcome
Over 2,000 individuals have already taken advantage of the first 3 Cityfunds, which were available on the Republic regulation crowdfunding platform in 2021. Cityfunds offer the same level of liquidity found in ETFs by enabling Cityfund shares to trade on a secondary marketplace like public stocks. Cityfunds are available to all US based retail investors, accredited or not, for as little as $250. Nada plans to release a total of 30 Cityfunds across the country and eventually abroad.
“I’ve always had clients wanting to invest in Austin, but didn’t have any connections there,” said Raven Martinez, Loan Officer with Nada. “Now my clients can purchase a primary home in Dallas, but still invest and have home ownership in markets that I don’t need to research.”
A Real Estate Debit Card
In a recent update, based on customer feedback, Cityfunds will now distribute dividends on a Nada Debit Card. The debit card will be released with the newest offerings and offer instant access to earned dividends in a convenient and familiar format. The Nada Visa® Debit Card will have its own app so customers can access the Nada platform for additional functionality and cashback rewards.
To learn more about Cityfunds, go to www.nada.co/Cityfunds
About Nada
Nada is unlocking the $23 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to spend home equity on a Visa® debit card. Fractionalizing homeownership and leveling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Delivering innovation through financial products and technology since 2019, Nada is backed by Capital Factory Ventures, Insight Capital, VM Ventures, and The University of Texas at Austin.
For more information, press only:
Poorvi Mody
607.761.1855
media@nada.co
Poorvi Mody
Nada
media@nada.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter