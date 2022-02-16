More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Stephens County

UPDATE:

(February 16, 2022) – ﻿ The man involved in this officer involved shooting is identified as Joel Eugene Keller, 36, of Toccoa, GA. The GBI has taken an arrest warrant for Keller for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are anticipated. Keller is currently in stable condition.

Stephens County, GA (February 15, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Stephens County, GA. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. One man was shot and injured. No deputies were injured.

The early investigation indicates that at 1:17 p.m., a Stephens County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Yearwood Rd. in Toccoa, Stephens County, GA on a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado refused to stop and a pursuit followed. The driver of the truck ultimately wrecked at Broad River Road in Toccoa and got out of the truck and approached the deputy. There was a struggle between the driver and deputy and during this struggle, the deputy’s gun was unholstered. The deputy and the driver fought over the gun during which the deputy fired one shot, striking the driver.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.