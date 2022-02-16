St. Johnsbury Barracks / TT Unit Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4001033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2022 at approximately 0609 hours

STREET: Interstate 93 NB Mile Marker 6.2

TOWN: Waterford

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Enrike Turmel-Gilbert (DOB: 02/17/1995)

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vallee-Jonction, Quebec

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailor Unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe Front End and passenger side damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted regarding a Tractor Trailer crash in the area of mile marker 6.2 North on Interstate 93, in Waterford, VT. Investigation revealed that the operator (Gilbert) of vehicle one fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted off of the road, connecting with the rock wall (along the interstate) until coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. The operator (Gilbert) sustained minor injuries and was able to call the Vermont State Police for assistance. This crash is currently still under investigation.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.