St. Johnsbury Barracks / TT Unit Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4001033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-311
DATE/TIME: 02/16/2022 at approximately 0609 hours
STREET: Interstate 93 NB Mile Marker 6.2
TOWN: Waterford
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Enrike Turmel-Gilbert (DOB: 02/17/1995)
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vallee-Jonction, Quebec
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailor Unit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe Front End and passenger side damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted regarding a Tractor Trailer crash in the area of mile marker 6.2 North on Interstate 93, in Waterford, VT. Investigation revealed that the operator (Gilbert) of vehicle one fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted off of the road, connecting with the rock wall (along the interstate) until coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. The operator (Gilbert) sustained minor injuries and was able to call the Vermont State Police for assistance. This crash is currently still under investigation.
