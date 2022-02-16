RE: 89 N CLOSED ROYALTON
UPDATED: One lane is open for travel
I 89 N in the area of MM17.4 will be CLOSED both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
