In-person hunter education classes scheduled in Pocatello

With spring turkey hunts and the big game controlled hunt application period right around the corner, now is the time to get your hunter education certification! Besides the online option, students can even register for instructor-led classes currently offered throughout the state.

If you are a prospective hunter looking for an in-person class in the Southeast Region, there are three upcoming classes scheduled in Pocatello in February and March.

Combination Hunter and Bowhunter Education; Feb. 23 – Feb. 26.

Hunter Education; Feb. 28 – Mar. 5.

Hunter Education; Mar. 21 – Mar. 26.

To verify times and locations for these classes, to see a full list of courses being offered statewide, or to register for a class, check out Hunter Education Programs | Idaho Fish and Game. If you do not see a class in your area, please call your local Fish and Game regional office.

“We have been offering in-person classes on a limited basis for a few months in southeast Idaho, and they are very popular with students who really enjoy interacting with instructors or simply learn better from in-person instruction,” says Tessa Atwood, Volunteer Services Coordinator for the Southeast Region Fish and Game. “A statewide focus on adding more instructor-led opportunities launched this month. These upcoming classes will probably fill quickly, so we encourage people to register now.”

If a class is full, wait list options are also available. If a seat becomes available, students have the opportunity to register. More in-person classes will be scheduled throughout the Southeast Region and other regions across the state over the upcoming year; however, Atwood reminds prospective hunter education students to not necessarily wait for an in-person class to come to their home town.

“While in-person opportunities are being offered more frequently, we are still facing challenges related to the pandemic such as smaller classroom size, classroom availability, and instructor availability,” says Atwood. “You may not see a class in your preferred location in the window you have to certify, so plan ahead and don’t forget about the self-paced online option that is still available.”

Idaho hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, must either complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license, or show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state.

Idaho Fish and Game has implemented health and safety protocols associated with COVID-19 for in-person hunter education courses. Class size has been limited. Tables, chairs, and equipment will be sanitized in between and even during classes as necessary. Seating will follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing. Though masks will be optional for participants, masks will be worn by instructors when a 6-foot physical distance cannot be maintained.