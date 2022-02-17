PacketViper Strengthens Advisory Board With Appointment Of Cybersecurity Expert and Veteran Business Leader Bob Meindl

PITTSBURGH, PA , UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PacketViper, LLC, a leading provider of cyber-physical security solutions for converging operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks today announced that noted cybersecurity expert Bob Meindl has joined its Advisory Board. Meindl, who has worked for some of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world, brings a broad set of business management and in-depth technical knowledge to PacketViper.

“Bob is a high-integrity professional with impressive business acumen and extensive cybersecurity market expertise,” said PacketViper President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Wolf. “His talents and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our OT-focused expansion. We are excited to have Bob join our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him.”

Meindl most recently served as Executive Vice President & Head of North American Cyber Security Practice at Capgemini. Prior to that, he held senior executive positions at cybersecurity leaders Leidos Commercial Cyber and Lockheed Martin. In his executive roles, he led the integration of Lockheed Martin into Leidos and then led the sale of Leidos Cyber into Capgemini. Throughout his career, Meindl has established himself as a cybersecurity visionary with a consistent track record of delivering significant bottom-line business outcomes and establishing deep industry relationships.

“As attackers increase their focus on the cyber-physical realm and the processes that power critical infrastructure, evidence is mounting that traditional network security solutions are not able to keep up with emerging threats. PacketViper’s technology is especially well suited to protect our increasingly digitized and connected OT networks,” said Meindl. “I look forward to helping the PacketViper team build on its strong foundation as it expands globally and continues to add critical capabilities.”

About PacketViper, LLC.

PacketViper provides transformative and trusted cybersecurity solutions for organizations seeking to modernize the cybersecurity of converging OT and IT networks. PacketViper’s flagship network detection, prevention, and response technology automates attack prevention from both external and internal threats. PacketViper customers cover multiple public and private sector industries. For more visit packetviper.com.