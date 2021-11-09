PacketViper Joins Chevron Technology Ventures’ Catalyst Program

Receiving support from Chevron Technology Ventures reinforces our belief in our technology and mission to greatly improve the cybersecurity of converging OT and IT networks.” — Ken Wolf, PacketViper President & COO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PacketViper today announced it has been selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures' (CTV) Catalyst Program, an initiative to help early-stage companies mature their technologies, with the aim of benefiting the energy industry around the world. Aided by the milestone-based program, PacketViper will seek to accelerate the development and sales of its innovative, deception-based cybersecurity solution for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) networks.

“Receiving support from Chevron Technology Ventures reinforces our belief in our technology and mission to greatly improve the cybersecurity of converging OT and IT networks,” said Ken Wolf, President, and COO of PacketViper.

In the energy sector, OT networks run essential processes and require high rates of reliability and process uptime. With IT and OT convergence on the rise, energy companies increasingly face security challenges, and cyberattacks on OT networks can have catastrophic results. “PacketViper’s Deception360 utilizes agentless deception technology designed for superior threat detection and prevention while automating responses to cyber-attacks. All of this occurs at wire-speed and without any risk of unplanned downtime” added Wolf.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the development and deployment of solutions from early-stage companies that can directly benefit the energy industry.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. Visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures

About PacketViper

PacketViper provides transformative and trusted cybersecurity solutions for organizations seeking to modernize the cybersecurity of converging OT and IT networks. PacketViper’s flagship Deception360 is a deception-based network detection, prevention, and response technology that automates attack prevention from both external and internal threats. PacketViper customers cover multiple public and private sector industries. For more visit packetviper.com.