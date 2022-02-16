Free Webinar on Franchise and Excise Tax Basics on Feb. 22

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on February 22 at 9 am Central time for its latest free tax webinar covering franchise and excise tax basics.

Participants will learn about filing a franchise and excise tax minimum return, estimated payments and extensions. Please note only these topics will be covered, and the webinar is not meant to be a comprehensive overview of the franchise and excise tax.

Register for the February 22 webinar here.

The February 22 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about tax topics. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

