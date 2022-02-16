Second year of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project begins Feb. 22 in Roseville in Macomb County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin the second year of the two-year project along M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) on Monday, Feb. 22. This year, crews will be rebuilding 1.7 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Common and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. The project is expected to be completed by late fall.

Work will include the replacement of the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes on M-3 between Common and 14 Mile roads. Barrels will begin on northbound lanes at 12 Mile Road and on southbound lanes at 15 Mile Road. All businesses and driveways will remain open during this phase of the work.

For more information, go to MovingMacomb.org.