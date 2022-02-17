Türk Telekom Successfully Deploys Telenity’s VCP-Based SMSC Solution Yusuf Kıraç, CTO, Türk Telekom Aydın Kendir, GM, Telenity

Telenity announced that its SMSC is successfully deployed by Türk Telekom, a leading information and communication technologies company in Turkey.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a leading provider of innovative services and digital solutions for communications networks, today announced that its Mobile Short Message Service Center (SMSC) is successfully deployed by Türk Telekom, a leading information and communication technologies company in Turkey.

Telenity's SMSC solution has been deployed in two separate data centers to ensure geographical redundancy. It has been tested in accordance with Türk Telekom’s business continuity standards. The product will add value to Türk Telekom’s services with its First Delivery Attempt feature for high-performance messaging to meet the expectations of corporate customers in particular.

In line with Türk Telekom’s vision of supporting the Turkish software industry and enhancing the national security by using domestic solutions, Türk Telekom has been cooperating with Telenity since 2003. The two companies’ collaboration has taken one step further with the deployment of the new SMSC solution. “We have been working intensively with Türk Telekom for nearly 20 years,” Telenity’s General Manager Aydın Kendir said. “The Türk Telekom reference has opened different doors for us abroad. I am confident that our cooperation will now increase even more since 5G technology is becoming a strategic target for Turkey.”

Türk Telekom’s Chief Technology Officer Yusuf Kıraç said, “As the digital transformation leader of our country, Türk Telekom promotes collaboration with domestic technology companies to develop national products and carry out business development activities. In this context, the work we have done for messaging services, which comprises the basis of communication technologies, bolsters our infrastructure with software developed by domestic engineers. As Türk Telekom, we will continue to create value by contributing to the development of domestic and national technologies through the investments we have made with the localization of our critical products.”

Telenity VCP, offered within the scope of the project, enables Türk Telekom to bring all its value-added services to a single platform with its infrastructure and completely simplifies the network architecture with its flexible resource sharing capabilities. Telenity VCP was deployed to support Türk Telekom's Telco Cloud with its NFV support. Türk Telekom fast service will benefit from reduced investment and operating costs with its scalability and flexible license models.

About Telenity

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) around the globe.

Telenity works with its customers to transform their telco ecosystem and help them harness the true power of their network. Telenity modernizes and consolidates value-added services, creating operation efficiency and reducing OpEx. By leveraging the capabilities of 5G to the fullest, Telenity offers BSS for digital services to generate new revenue streams and provide innovative digital services that enrich the subscribers’ mobile experience.

As an established and reliable technology player in the telco ecosystem with 20+ years of technological know-how, Telenity offers products and solutions to address its customers’ needs, enhance their business and help them stay ahead of the competition in the new era of 5G.

