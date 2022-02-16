Submit Release
Agriculture Committee – Week 6, 2022

SF 2127 – Solar power location limit

SF 2127 insists the owner/manager of agricultural land not install a commercially owned solar panel field unless the field has a commercial solar power rate of 65 or lower. The solar panel field must be 1,250 feet from the nearest residence, and the solar energy system must be at least a half-mile from another utility-scale solar energy system.   [2/15: 7-5, party line (Excused: Driscoll)]

SSB 3135 – Dairy processing innovation & revitalization fund/program

SSB 3135 creates a dairy processing and milk production innovation and revitalization fund and program to be administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and in consultation with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The bill also creates a task force to study the feasibility of creating an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or state university. [2/15: short form (Excused: Driscoll)]

