Veterans Affairs Committee – Week 6, 2022

SF 2261 – Motor vehicle registration fees for disabled veterans

SF 2261 (SSB 3036) allows disabled veterans with a service-related disability rating of 50% or higher as determined by the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs to get one free set of regular registration license plates or one free set of special registration plates associated with the person’s service in the U.S. Armed Forces. The veteran must be an Iowa resident.

In lieu of plates without fee, the disabled veteran may obtain a set of non-military special registration personalized plates (e.g., Black Out Design, Natural Resources/Goldfinch) by paying the additional fees associated with those plates. If the veteran was issued or reassigned such plates before July 1, 2022, the veteran can continue to use them without paying the additional fees. As required by Iowa law, the registration plates provided must display “DV” preceding the plate number.

It is estimated to reduce revenue to the Road Use Tax Fund by $3.1 million annually. The bill was referred to the Ways & Means Committee for further consideration. House companion is HSB 643. [2/10: short form (Absent: Carlin, Dawson)]

SF 2264 (SSB 3078) appropriates $2 million from the General Fund for FY22-FY23 to the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) for the popular Military Home Ownership Assistance Program for eligible servicemembers and veterans. The money would be in addition to any funding appropriated to IFA for the program through the Human Resources budget, which in recent years has allocated $2 million annually.

A one-time $5,000 grant is available to a qualified servicemember or veteran for down payment and closing costs toward the purchase of a new home (primary residence) in Iowa. The bill was referred to Appropriations for further consideration. There is no House companion.

Supporters include the Iowa Housing Partnership, American Legion, Iowa Housing Trust Funds Advocates Network, Iowa Credit Union League, Habitat for Humanity Iowa, Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, Iowa Association of Realtors, Iowa Home Builders Association, Iowa Association of Councils of Governments, and Viet Nam Veterans of America/Iowa. [2/10: short form (Absent: Carlin, Dawson)]

SF 2289 – Identification requirements for veteran special license plates

SF 2289 (SF 2217) allows an applicant for veteran special registration plates to submit (1) the applicant’s veteran identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs along with another form of government-issued identification, or (2) the applicant’s driver’s license or nonoperator’s identification card that displays the word “VETERAN” as satisfactory proof of the applicant’s military service and honorable discharge. A committee amendment adds a third identification option: The owner’s DD Form 214 if it indicates the owner was honorably discharged. There is no House companion. [2/15: short form (Absent: Giddens)]