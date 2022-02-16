Submit Release
Labor & Business Committee – Week 6, 2022

February 16, 2022

SF 2286/SF 2051 – Limits on train length and crew size

SF 2286/SF 2051 limits the length of a freight or work railroad train to 8,500 feet. Violations result in a penalty laid out in Iowa code 327C.5.

In addition, the bill requires a locomotive or railroad freight train to be operated by a crew of at least two qualified railroad employees. A railroad company faces penalties if found guilty of not following the crew-size requirement. An amendment was adopted in committee that removed the section related to crew size. [2/15: short form]

