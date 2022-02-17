Master of Wine Chris Cree Announces Opening of Cree Wine Company
New Venue Features Wine Bar, Tasting Rooms and Hospitality Space in the Newly Reimagined and Historic Perryville Inn.
Chris Cree, New Jersey's only Master of Wine, announces the opening of Cree Wine Company, a new wine bar offering a unique tasting experience for wine lovers. Located in the newly reimagined and historic Perryville Inn, the venue features an inviting wine bar with multiple tasting rooms, event space for social and corporate events, along with an online wine purchasing program featuring hundreds of carefully curated wines from all over the world.
— Chris Cree
“We’re thrilled to offer a unique wine experience where people can taste, enjoy and learn about wines in a fun, casual, relaxing and non-snobby environment,” said Chris Cree. “The Cree Wine Company is truly the culmination of my 40 years in the wine industry.”
The Cree Wine Company experience brings together the elements of a winery tasting room with an impeccable selection of wines from across the globe. In the wine bar and lounge, patrons can order a taste, a glass, a flight or a bottle. “The opportunity to learn about the wines from our educated staff and full slate of wine tasting dinners and events will abound,” continued Cree, noting that wines can also be purchased “to go.”
Cree carefully curates all the wines himself--from small family domains to top estates. Fifty wines by the taste or glass and 400 by the bottle are offered, along with a robust offering of Cree’s favorite top shelf spirits.
Cree has been in the wine trade for over 40 years, beginning when a trip to Europe after high school graduation turned into a lifelong passion for wine. In 1996 he became only the 13th American to pass the rigorous Master of Wine examination from the Institute of Masters of Wine headquartered in London. Today, there are only 418 Masters of Wine worldwide, with only 56 working in the United States.
Cree’s storied wine career has included stints in retail, distribution, hospitality, and education. He has traveled the world learning about and tasting wine, but his roots are in New Jersey. Born in Plainfield, Cree grew up in Bridgewater and Flemington and has been a longtime resident of Clinton. Opening the Cree Wine Company in Hunterdon County is like a homecoming of sorts.
While wine takes center stage, the Cree Wine Company menu features light and local farm-to-table fare including charcuterie, artisan cheese platters and a robust offering of delicious, seasonally-inspired small plates for thoughtful wine and food pairings. Special wine dinners and tastings are being offered and the regular menu will change frequently so patrons can experience something new and different every time they visit.
To help deliver his culinary concept, Cree pursued the talents of Executive Chef AJ Sankofa. A graduate of the Masters in Italian Cuisine Program at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners in Italy, Sankofa perfected his craft in the kitchens of Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen in Morristown, the Michelin-starred Ristorante Larossa in Alba, as well as Legacy Records Restaurant in Manhattan. A wine lover himself, Sankofa also harvested grapes at Foradori Winery while living in Italy.
The historic Perryville Inn underwent a one-million-dollar renovation to transform it into its newest incarnation. The “Brick Tavern,” as it was more commonly known, is more than two centuries old and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1813, the Federal-style building first opened its doors as an inn for weary travelers along the stagecoach route from Philadelphia to Eastern New Jersey. It was built by Cornelius Carhart and named after Commodore Oliver Perry’s naval victory at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. The inn was moved a few miles from its original location in 1960 to make way for Interstate 78 and has been located at 167 Perryville Road ever since.
Working with New Jersey-based architect and designer Suzanne Perez, Cree’s vision has maintained the charm of the historic inn with its red brick façade, six stately original fireplaces, and some of the original wide plank pine flooring with a modern farmhouse aesthetic to breathe new life into the structure. Modern elements include a warm and welcoming wine bar, floor to ceiling windows, comfortable seating and a modern take on the farmhouse table, along with full audio-visual capabilities for educational events and tastings.
For more information about the Cree Wine Company, visit www.CreeWineCo.com or call 908-200-7772.
The Cree Wine Company is located at 167 Perryville Rd, Hampton, NJ 08827. Hours of operation are: Wednesday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
