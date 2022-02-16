Borough to Auction 78+/- Properties
Homes, Residential and Commercial Lots to be Sold Individually in Penns Grove, NJ
We welcome investment in the Borough and look forward to working with the new owners in their renovation of these properties!”PENNS GROVE, NJ, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is auctioning 78+/- houses and commercial and residential lots throughout Penns Grove, Salem County, NJ in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Penns Grove is situated on the banks of the Delaware River with views of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the Wilmington skyline. The Salem County Borough enjoys easy access to Philadelphia, Wilmington, and the Jersey Shore.
“We are looking forward to getting these properties sold and fixed up,” said LaDaena D. Thomas, Mayor of Penns Grove, “We welcome investment in the Borough and look forward to working with the new owners in their renovation of these properties!”
The Borough ordered sale includes single family homes and various sized lots (zoned residential, multi-unit residential, and commercial) which will be sold individually. Buy one or several to maximize your return on investment. A full list is available at www.maxspann.com along with a map of all properties up for auction. The Max Spann bidding platform makes it easy for bidders to sign up and bid their price. The online auction is set up so bidders can buy one or multiple properties.
“We are excited to bring this extensive array of properties to auction,” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Penns Grove is a beautiful enclave in South Jersey and we have something for everyone.”
Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for Auction details, the complete List of Properties, and register for the Property Information Package. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
