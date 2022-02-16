Ain't No Stopping Her Now! Deirdre Gilbert is on the Move
With 4 Gilbert press conferences and interviews all week long, Gilbert is not afraid to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gubernatorial challenger, Deirdre Gilbert is making her way around town this week. She appeared on the Healing Texas Fireside Chat, hosted by Dr. Vikki Bush, on February 12th, 2022 at the National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association. On February 14th, she sat down for a candid interview on 'On the Wings of Faith Morning Show' with Letitia Jackson on KWWJ Radio/Baytown, Houston. Her show "Wings of Faith" has been rated one of the top gospel programs in the country. On February 15th, Gilbert took place in a press conference for the National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association.
Coming up this week, on Friday, February 19th, 2022, at 2 pm, Gilbert will be hosting a birthday fundraiser at Heaven on Earth, 300 Douglas Ln, Missouri City, TX 77489. Located just west of downtown Houston, in Missouri City, TX, Heaven on Earth provides an elegant setting for special occasions and is truly Heaven on Earth.
The event will also feature saxophonist Theresa Grayson. While embarking on her solo career, the Texas-based saxtress has performed in her hometown of Houston and most of the state's major cities with her own band and two renowned cover ensembles. She's since shared the stage and opened for notable contemporary jazz stars like Peter White, Marion Meadows, Mindi Abair, Ronnie Laws, and vocalists Michael Bolton and Will Downing.
With pricing starting as low as $30, there are several packages available for everyone. Packages range in benefits, with the largest package including tickets to the fundraiser, logo and sponsorship recognition on a table stand, photo sessions, Deirdre Gilbert for Governor t-shirts, tickets to Benefit Concert, and massage gift cards. To learn more or make a donation, visit the event's website.
About Deidre Gilbert
Deirdre Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community, and she's worked on issues such as the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights, and Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
